Darlene A. Lukity Darlene A. Lukity, Shepherd - age 70, of Shepherd, passed away July 30, 2023. The full obituary will appear on August 4, 2023.
|Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
|Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts
110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us
Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
|
""
Latest News
- CAPS construction getting ready for start of new school year
- Driver involved in Sunday crash near Sherman Hill suspected of being under the influence
- Suminski headed to Hope for football, maybe more
- Downtown to be closed to traffic Saturday for Mitchell Street Market Block Party
- Osceola County Sheriff's Office, other agencies involved in Evart human trafficking sting
- Henry Schein Acquires a Majority Interest in Large Practice Sales LLC, a Leading Transaction Advisory Services Business
- RXO Announces Results for Second Quarter 2023, Including Double-Digit Brokerage Volume Growth
- AP Business SummaryBrief at 6:22 a.m. EDT
Most Popular
Articles
- McBain man charged for part in alleged Sunday shooting
- Two dead in two-vehicle crash Saturday in Lake County
- Owner of Simply Delightful plans to expand business into Odd Fellows building
- Manton man killed after being ejected from vehicle during collision with semi
- Old age, vision loss not slowing Marion golfer down
- Planning for the future of Cadillac West
- EMS units respond to reports of crash on M-37 near Sherman Hill
- Traffic stop turns into arrest for Cadillac, Lake City women
- Public record — Wexford County 84th District Court
- ‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Salary Demands Revealed
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.