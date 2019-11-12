Darlene Fay Briggs

MESICK — Darlene Fay (Eaton) Briggs of Mesick passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at her home. She was 51.
Darlene was born May 5, 1968 in Cadillac, Michigan. She graduated from Cadillac High School. She had a huge love for spending time with her family, and also enjoyed the company of her friends. Living life with a big heart, she always found ways to make people smile and laugh.
Darlene is survived by her husband, Darrin Briggs of Mesick; her children, Dustin Briggs of Kalamazoo, Dakota Briggs of Cadillac; mother, Sandra Eaton of Cadillac; brother, Eric Eaton of Cadillac; along with many family members, nieces and nephews.
Per her request, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
