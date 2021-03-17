Darlene Joyce Holm 73 of Cadillac entered in to eternal life peacefully on Sunday morning March 14, 2021 at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac.
Darlene was born on December 15, 1947 to Darwin and Edna (Meyering ) Ranville in Pontiac, Mi and they preceded her in death.
On May 24, 1969 she married John C. Holm in Cadillac and he survives her. She lived her entire life in the Cadillac area and was a 1966 graduate of Cadillac High School. Darlene was employed at Michigan Bell, JC Penney and Giantway among others. She found her calling in her later work years loving and providing care for home-bound individuals. She took solace in this.
Darlene enjoyed gardening, traveling and time on the golf course. More than anything else she cherished her family. Time spent with her sisters hitting thrift shops or loading the grandkids up with munchies for overnight sleepovers are small examples of her where she received such joy.
In addition to her husband, Darlene is survived by her four loving sons: Joel (Holly) of Roscommon, Timothy of Falmouth, Chris ( Alisha (Howard)) of Interlochen and Matt of Cadillac. She is also survived by three brothers and three sisters: Pat (Russ) Hamilton of Cadillac, Keith (Bertha) Ranville of Coleman, Richard (Rhonda) Ranville of Cadillac, Jackie Mortensen of Manton, Bertie Cannedy of Cadillac and Randy Ranville of Hoxeyville.
She was preceded in death by three brothers-in-law Richard Holm of Cadillac, Emmett Mortensen of Manton, and Thurman Cannedy of Cadillac; along with a sister-in-law Debbie Ranville of Hoxeyville; 13 grandchildren: Conrad, Erik, Lauren, Abigail, Jonathan, Jacob, Joshua, Tally, Conner, Jesiyah, Natalie, Gabe and Emma; three great-grandchildren: Wesley, Melody and Jace; and several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with her wishes, no services are being held. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. As a testament to her generosity, she has loaned her body to research in order to find a cure for the rare blood cancer she was diagnosed with. Darlene's final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetary in Cadillac.
The family wishes to thank Cleveland Clinic-Taussig Cancer Center, Samaritas Senior Living, Hospice of Michigan, and a special thank you to her sister Pat Hamilton for the relentless care and compassion.
