Darlene Marie Kraai of Cadillac passed away, Friday, January 28, 2022 at Green Acres Assisted Living. She was 80.
Darlene was born November 7, 1941 in Cadillac to Harold D. and Marie W. (Sluiter) Peterson. On November 19, 1960 she married Clifford E. Kraai and he preceded her in death on April 29, 2017.
She graduated from Cadillac High School in 1959 and worked at several banks in the Cadillac area during her career. Darlene was a long time member of Cadillac Christian Reformed Church. She was a sports fan and enjoyed watching the Detroit Lions and Tigers and Michigan State University sports. Darlene was very patriotic and creative. She enjoyed coloring, basket weaving and quilting. She also enjoyed playing cards at McDonald's with friends.
Darlene is survived by a few cousins and in-laws and her dearly loved dog, Triska, who is fostered by Wonderland-Pet Haven.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Bradley S. Kraai on May 8, 2021.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM, Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Bert VanAntwerpen and Pastor Jeff Kroondyk officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Lucas Cemetery in Missaukee County.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wonderland- Pet Haven, PO Box 935, Cadillac, MI 49601. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
