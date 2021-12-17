Darlene Mongar (Mead), age 76 of Luther, left this Earth on December 14th, 2021. Darlene was a wonderful sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was a staple to the community.
Darlene was born October 26, 1945 to Frank and Anona Mead. She was the youngest of the 5 children. Darlene made friends that lasted a life time. Some of her fondest memories of her youth were the countless hours she spent with the Moore family. Her youth wasn't all play though. Darlene was a hard worker. She has worked in many industries in her life including her own over the road trucking business that allowed her to continue her love for travel. Traveling was one of the things she enjoyed the most. She would always take her family on vacations to unexpected spots. They never knew where you would wake up.
Her loved ones will carry on her compassion and commitment to family. She espoused a beautiful set of morals, and they extend to a family that went well past blood. She will be missed by many.
Darlene is survived by her sister, Betty (Jack) Purchase, Her children, Sherry Sheele, Debbie Mead, James (Stephanie) Riker, Rose (Ron) Wetherell, all of which reside in Luther, and Scott (Rachel) Riker of Milton, Florida. She was also blessed with several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and any stray that knocked on her door. There was always enough love to go around at her house. Darlene was preceded in death by both parents (Frank and Anona Mead). Her husband Robert (Bob) Mongar, Her children's father (Terry Riker), brothers, Frank Jr., Richard (buttercup) Mead, and Lawrence (Popeye) Mead, Son-in-law, Fred Sheele II, grandson, Jeremiah Wilkins, and great grandson, Shade Pylman.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, December 18, 2021 at the Lions Club in Luther, MI with burial to follow at the North Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family will begin at 11:00 A.M.
