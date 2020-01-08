LAKE CITY — Darold Dale Hendry, age 93, of Lake City passed away at Whispering Pines Assisted Living at Lake City on January 4, 2020.

He was born on Nov. 19, 1926 in Blanchard to Leo and Janie Belle (Lumbert) Hendry. He graduated from Lansing Eastern High School and worked as a repairman in an electronic shop. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He enjoyed hunting, was a history buff and loved to talk about historical events with his friends, He was a well-organized individual and collected war memorabilia. One of his most important things was spending time with his family.

He is survived by two daughters, Pamala (Rick) Gephart of South Boardman and Ashley K. Hendry of Cadillac. He has seven grandchildren, Tracy (Adam) Miller, Adam Lucsy, Jessica Gephart, Alan Gephart, Emilee and Jayden Hendry and Myles Gilbreath; and three great-grandchildren, Connor, Isabell, and Hunter. There are many nieces and nephews also surviving.

He was preceded in death by four sisters, Leatha Shepler, Mabel Mortenson, Mildred Ormsby, and Marian VanHaitsma; four brothers, Rex, Donald, Jack, and Gordon Hendry.

Memorial services will be held at a later date and burial will take place in the Lake City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family or Veterans serving Veterans of Cadillac.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be made at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.

