Darrel L Goodson , 70, of Lake Placid, Florida formerly of Cadillac, MI began his eternal life October 19, 2021.
Darrel faced many health challenges over the years and most recently
battled cancer as a result of Agent Orange as well as pneumonia.
Surrounded by family as he left this earth, and welcomed by his family who left before him and most importantly welcomed with open arms by his Lord.
Darrel was the son of Donna Jean (Kline) Goodson and J.D. Goodson (Christine) born January 5, 1951 in Pontiac, Michigan.
Darrel enjoyed playing sports, especially baseball, fast cars, pretty girls, hunting & fishing, riding snowmobiles, and his Harley Trike, spending time with his family, hanging with some of his close buddies Dave, Dan, Gary, Harry, Dennis & Mike to name a few, and the Lord.
So many memories made and good times had on hunting trips with his brothers out west. He spent many seasons coaching the River Rats and the Choir Boys softball teams. He loved his family fiercely, and was so proud of his grandchildren. As his health allowed he enjoyed
traveling all over the US watching both Gabby & Maddux follow their passions playing college softball & baseball. He grinned ear to ear when he could be at the field watching them.
In 1969 Darrel graduated from Waterford Twp High School and shortly after enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and would soon find himself in Vietnam. On May 28, 1970 he took a hit that would change his path for the rest of his life. Coming home a double amputee, he
faced many challenges, but always had a positive attitude that allowed him to overcome those challenges and be successful. When returning home from Vietnam, Darrel resided with his childhood friend Dennis Storrs and was employed by the Pontiac Police Department as a
dispatcher.
He married the mother of his children Debra Dean (Fife) in June of 1971 and they moved to northern Michigan shortly after. Darrel went into law enforcement working as a Wexford County Sheriff Deputy where he proudly served the folks of South Branch Township &
Wexford County for about 20 years. Never letting anything stand in his way he even spent time working undercover narcotics. Having a passion for helping people he was also a volunteer firefighter serving both South Branch and Cherry Grove Twp. In 1984 he started
Goodson Investigating & Security Agency, and employed many people who were just like family to him. Robert Cosgray, Duane Alworden & Randy Miles just to name a few. In 2007, Darrel retired from GISA and moved to Lake Placid, Florida to not only escape the Michigan winters but to spend more time with his parents JD & Chris. He was very fortunate to make some amazing friends throughout the years in and around Lake Placid. He had the best neighbors anyone could ask for and appreciated their friendships dearly.
Darrel is preceded in death by his uncle Gary Kline, mother Donna J. Goodson, his brother Dale L. Goodson, sister in law Susan Goodson, daughter Melissa S. Goodson and his father J.D. Goodson.
He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Hoaglund (Craig), grandchildren: Jyce Goodson, Gabriell Hoaglund, Maddux Hoaglund, great grandchildren Travis, Richard, Krystal, mom Christine Goodson, brother Donald Goodson (Debbie), brother Dennis Goodson
(Suzanne), brother Matthew Wigent (Lisa), many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Friends may meet the family Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 PM and an hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, Michigan. In Big D fashion there will be a celebration at his daughter's home after the service.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.