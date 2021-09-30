Darrel Lee Phillips, age 63, of Baytown, TX, formally from Cadillac, passed away at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital on Monday, September 27, 2021. He was born April 15, 1958, in Cadillac to Ronald Jack Phillips, Sr. and Birdena Ann (Morris) Phillips.
Darrel enjoyed fishing, listening to music and following sports, especially the Detroit Lions, UofM football and the Detroit Tigers. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his parents, Ronald and Birdena Phillips; sisters, Cindy (Len) Stachnik of Bulls Gap, TN and Cristie (John) Tripp of Cadillac; grandsons: Justin Phillips, Jr., Andrew Phillips and Caleb Phillips of Lake City; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and a niece.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald Jack Phillips Jr, sister, Dani Jo Trinkle and son, Justin Wayne Phillips, Sr.
There will be a family gathering and graveside service at a later date.
