Darrell D. Lepard

EVART — Darrell D. Lepard, of Evart, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. He was 66.

   Mr. Lepard was born July 24, 1953 in Reed City to Harry B. and Edith V. (Gaffney) Lepard. He was a 1971 graduate of Evart High School. He had worked for Ford Motor Company in Saline, Michigan, retiring back to the Evart area in 2002. Darrell enjoyed hunting, spending time in the garage, and competing in garden tractor pulls. He had been attending the Brooks Corners United Methodist Church.

   Darrell is survived by his children, Darrell D. Lepard Jr. of Sears, Tammy Jo Lepard of CA, Daniel L. (Stephanie Riley) Lepard of Canton, Gerald E. (Catherine Kelly) Lepard of Evart, nine grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren, and his brother, Albert Lepard of Sears. He was preceded in death by two children, Richard Boyd Lepard, and Cara Christian Lepard, his parents, Harry and Edith, and his brother, David.

   A Celebration of Life honoring Darrell Duane Lepard is in its planning stage due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Cadillac News

Tags

