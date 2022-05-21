Darrell Louis Shoemaker, age 78, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
He was born on July 30, 1943, in Reed City, Michigan, the son of Louis Stace and Mona Mable Shoemaker. He attended Reed City Schools and graduated from Reed City High School, Class of 1961. On December 11, 1965, he married Connie Delyla (Johns) Shoemaker. He joined the National Guard in 1965; in later years, he served in the Lake County Mounted Division. Darrell worked in maintenance at Reed City Housing (Meadowview). He loved his animals and enjoyed farming and tinkering with his tractors and equipment. He always had a story to tell and a laugh to share. He was loved by many and will be missed dearly. Those who loved him most will miss his eye kisses.
He is survived by his wife, Connie; children Korrena (Bernie) TerLaan, Trudy (Shane) Frye, Ken (Dawn) Shoemaker, Kevin Shoemaker, Kolin (Stefanie) Shoemaker, David (Valeria) Cascadden; 14 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; siblings Candy Derevage, Darlynn (Carol) Shoemaker, Kelly (Shirley) Shoemaker, Cathy (Alan) Kearn; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Mona; and siblings Richard Shoemaker, Connie K. Yost, Dennis Shoemaker, and Robin Shoemaker.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, May 23, 2022 at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City and visitation with the family will begin at 11:00 A.M. A luncheon will follow the service. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Project Starburst in Big Rapids.
