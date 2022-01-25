Darrell W. Williams, Jr., age 64 of Perry, passed away on Tuesday January 11, 2022 at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. A memorial service will be held at House of Prayer Church at 9974 Old M-78, Haslett, MI on Tuesday January 18, 2022 at 11:00. Pastor David Cokonougher will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church.

Darrell was born in Traverse City, MI on June 6, 1957, the son of Darrell and Shirley (Larr) Williams, Sr. He graduated from Manton High School in the class of 1975. He earned his bachelor's degree from MSU in engineering and computers. He worked on computer programing systems for Hewlett Packard and EDS. On October 19, 2019 he married Lora Lantis at the House of Prayer Church. He was very active church member and enjoyed computers and card games on computers.

Darrell is survived by his wife, Lora, children: Greg Williams of Grand Rapids, Katrina (Sam) Nielson of St. Johns, Brad (Stacy) Koch of WY and Raymond Hunter and his fiancée Ashley of Ovid. Grandchildren: Calliope, Eva, Petra, Gigi, Nathaniel, Joseph, Cyan, and Dustin. His sister Carol Williams of Manton, MI, brother Mark (Robin) Williams of FL, his sister Paula Williams of New Hampshire, and his Mother Shirley Saari of Manton, MI. He was predeceased by his father Darrell, Sr. and step-father Oliver Saari. Memorials are suggested to the House of Prayer. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com

Cadillac News

