Darryll Gildner, of Cadillac formerly of Grand Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Samaritas Senior Living after a battle with Stage 4 Lung Cancer. It was his Birthday; he was 71.
He was born on November 9, 1951, in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Paul Sr. and Ruth (Burton) Gildner. He grew up and attended school in Pierson, MI before moving to Grand Rapids. Darryll was a cook at Forest Hills Inn for 25 years, along with working at Sneakers Bar in Lowell before moving to Northern Michigan and eventually retiring from Delta Truss in Cadillac. He was known to have worked multiple jobs at a time to support his family. Darryll loved playing cards, woodworking, spending time with his family and his beloved dogs Devus and Copper. He is remembered as being a quiet introvert who would do anything for his family. He loved building things and tinkering around with his many house projects. He will be deeply missed by many who know and love him!
Darryll is survived by his children, Gina (Chad) Denhof, Laura (Glenn) Dillon, Angie Lonero, Kimberly Lonero, Tammy MacDonald, Shane Macdonald; his brothers, Gaylord (Roxanne) Gildner, Doug (Cherie) Gildner, John (Connie) Gildner, and Kenneth (Mariacristina) Gildner; sisters, Marlene Aumick, Dianne (Rob) Colvin, and Anne (John) Brechting; 17 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul Sr. and Ruth, and his son, Scott Gildner.
Per his wishes cremation has taken place and memorial services will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of Gina Denhof or Laura Dillon. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
