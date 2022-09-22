Darwin "Pops" Johnson, longtime resident of Marion, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022 at home with family by his side. He was 72.

Pops, as most would have known him, was born Darwin Leroy Johnson on May 20, 1950, in Cadillac to Harold and Larue (McQuiston) Johnson. He entered into marriage with the former Marie Nowland on June 21, 1969.

Pops was a jack of all trades and spent time working in McBain, Louisiana, Marion , and even Arizona for a bit. He had a unique gift of gab and enjoyed at times pointing out certain faults of others or the situation. Pops was a loving husband of 53 years, a caring father and grandfather and a supportive son and brother. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, who loved the outdoors amongst other recreational enjoyment.

Pops is survived by his loving wife, "Grandma Marie" of Marion; his mother, Larue; children, Chip (Rachel) Johnson, Christopher (friend Becky) Johnson, and Katina (Raymond) Bailey; his two brothers, Randy and Harold; two sisters, Gail and Bev; fourteen beloved grandchildren, Samantha, Alexis, Hannah, Torri, Ashton, William, Chelsea, Rebecca, Nichol., Wyatt (Becky), Jordan (Haley), Adrianna, Brady, and Grant; eleven great-grandchildren; as well as many other loving family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his sons, Edward and Billy Johnson, and his father, Harold.

The family will celebrate Pops Life at their property Friday evening starting at 3:00 pm, as well as at 12 noon on Saturday, September, 24, 2022. Please join their family either day at their home for a time of remembering, bonfire, food and fellowship. Folks are encouraged to bring a chair to stay and sit awhile. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of Marie.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com

The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

