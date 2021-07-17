Dave Wetherell, 74, of Cadillac, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2021 at Citrus Memorial Hospital, Inverness, Florida from complications from open-heart surgery.
Dave was born May 26, 1947 in Cadillac to John and Mary (Stowell) Wetherell.
He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1965. He proudly serviced in the US Army and did a tour in Vietnam from July 1967 to July 1968. To this day he is a true Patriot and loved his country. He is very passionate about the meaning of the US Constitution and the American Flag.
Following his military service, he went into masonry construction which lead him to become a licensed residential contractor and retired from his business in 2012.
After retirement, he enjoyed spending his winters in Florida, gardening, maintaining his immaculate lawn. He had a great love for golf, was a history buff and enjoyed reading. His family was very important to him and he spent as much time with them as he could especially with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In 1979, he married Linda Meyer which united both of their families together.
He is survived by his children and grandchildren: Gary (Karen) Maury, Dani, Sheri (Pat) Carroll and Dominic, Mark (Debbie) Wetherell and Kasey, Tyler and Cole and Christopher Wetherell and Abby and Jessie.
He also is survived by his siblings: Gordie Wetherell, Joe (April) Wetherell, Kathy (Eddie) Mandez; sister-in-law, Susan (Bob) Carlson; great-grandchildren: Brody, Parker, Titus and Dominik; and many nieces and nephews.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers: Jim, Wayne and Johnny; and sisters: Shirley Knoff, Sandy Little, Mary Hitzemann and Barb Hubbel.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Friends may meet the family from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions made be made to Whispering Pines Veterans Cemetery, Haring Township, Wexford County. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
