CADILLAC — Dave Wetherell, 74, of Cadillac, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2021 at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, Florida from complications from open heart surgery.
Dave was born May 26, 1947 in Cadillac to John and Mary (Stowell) Wetherell.
He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1965. He proudly served in the US Army and did a tour in Vietnam from July 1967 to July 1968. To this day he was a true Patriot and loved his country. He was very passionate about the meaning of the US Constitution and the American Flag.
Following his military service he went into masonry construction which led him to becoming a licensed residential contractor and retired from his business in 2012.
After retirement he enjoyed spending his winters in Florida, gardening, maintaining his immaculate lawn. He had a great love for golf, was a history buff and enjoyed reading. His family was very important to him and he spent as much time with them as he could especially with his grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
In 1979 he married Linda Meyer which united both of their families together. He is survived by his children and grandchildren: Gary (Karen) Maury, Dani, Sheri (Pat) Carroll and Dominic, Mark (Debbie) Wetherell and Kasey, Tyler and Cole and Christopher Wetherell and Abby and Jessie.
He also is survived by his siblings: Gordie Wetherell, Joe (April) Wetherell, Kathy (Eddie) Mandez; sister-in-law, Susan (Bob) Carlson; great- grandchildren: Brody, Parker, Titus, and Dominik and many nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers: Jim, Wayne, and Johnny; sisters: Shirley Nolf, Sandy Little, Mary Hitzemann and Barb Hubbel.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Friends may meet the family from 9:30 until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions made be made to Whispering Pines Veterans Cemetery, Haring Township, Wexford County. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
