David A. Ahrens, of Lake City, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2023 at Quiet Creek in Falmouth.
David was born Feb 26, 1954 to Frederick and Flossie (O'Leary) Ahrens. He was raised in Merritt on the farm as a young boy and later moved to Lake City. He was an alumni of the Lake City High School Class of 1972.
David was a dedicated and loyal employee of the LC Drop Forge, since 1976. He worked there until his retirement.
David really loved his family and living a simple life. He was never bothered by anything and was always a happy soul. He truly enjoyed his job and all of his coworkers. And after a hard day of work, he loved an ice cold Pabst at the local watering hole and talking with friends and staff. David will be deeply missed by so many.
David is survived by his daughter, Jamie (Adam) Cunningham of Lake City, his son, Rob (Melissa) Ahrens and grandchildren, Kennedy and Reese of Marietta, GA, his brothers, Keith, Paul, Gary and sister, Patricia, along with many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Flossie as well as his brothers, Walt and Frederick Jr.
To celebrate David's life, we invite you to join his family at the Lake City Taphouse, 181 N. Morey Rd., Lake City, on Sunday, June 11 at 12:00 p.m. Please come to support the family, share some stories and stay for the luncheon and some good music.
The family is asking that if you would like to make a donation, please donate to the family or to the Lake City Humane Society.
The Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family. Words of comfort and memories may be shared on www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
