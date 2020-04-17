CADILLAC — David Allen Pedrin went to be with his Heavenly Father on April 11, 2020. He was 68. David was born July 22, 1951 in Cadillac to Mose and Jean (Archer) Pedrin.
He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1969. After graduation he started his lifelong passion for driving semi, moving furniture across the United States. Later he began hauling wood chips to the local cogeneration plant. He retired in 2017. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and traveling to car shows with family and friends. He married Kay Cass Ochko November 25, 1973 at the First Christian Church in Cadillac.
David is survived by his wife, Kay of 46 years; daughters, Tina Holley of Oscoda, Michigan, and Krystal (Shane) Roper of Cadillac; grandchildren, Alex Dennis of Kansas, Brittany Ochko of Cadillac, Tiffany, KimberLee and Aaron Roper all of Cadillac; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Brooklynn Kelly of Evart and Isiaha Scott of Cadillac; siblings, Ethel Hilder of Parma, Michigan, Carol Pedrin of Cadillac, Lynda (Rick) Fritcher of Wisconsin, Viola (Ken) Howell of Cadillac, Ron Pedrin of LeRoy, Ruth Pedrin of Cadillac; in-laws, Barbara Brubaker of Florida; many nieces, nephews and cousins and extended family, John and Chris Vanderlip.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mose and Jean Pedrin; son, Robert Ochko; granddaughter, Stephany-Kay Roper; brother, Louis Pedrin; brothers-in-law, George Hilder, Bill Brubaker, Thomas Cass; father and mother-in-law, DeVere and Clara Cass.
Services will be held at a later date. His final resting place will be Haring Township Cemetery in Wexford County.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to the Intensive Care Unit at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital or the Cadillac Moose Lodge #531.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
