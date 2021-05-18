It is with a heavy heart that I share with you, David Andrew Bell, born April 16, 1987, is no longer carrying the pain of the disease of addiction. David lost his battle on May 9, 2021.
David is survived by his greatest loves and personal treasures, his ten-year-old son, DeAnthony; four-year-old son, Donovin; girlfriend, Christina Palazzolo; and their unborn child.
David is also survived by his maternal grandmother, Donna Lafferty; paternal grandparents, Sandra and Milt Neidig; his fathers, Chris Wetzel and Doug Baldwin; mother, Lisa Bell-Huggins; brothers Daniel Bell and Devin Bell; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
We want you to know that David was more than his addiction. He was a loving father and brother, a handsome young man with an infectious smile, a sharp dresser who loved music, helped those he could, but could never fully take the help that was offered. He always reached for a dream that was just out of reach. Now he is further away from us, but closer to the stars and we know he is shining bright and pain-free.
If you yourself are struggling from addiction, know that every breath is a fresh start. Know that hundreds of thousands of families who have lost someone to this disease are praying and rooting for you. Know that we believe with all our hearts that you can and will make it. It is never too late.
If you are reading this with judgment, educate yourself about this disease, because that is what it is. It is not a choice or a weakness. And chances are very good that someone you know is struggling with it, and that person needs and deserves your empathy and support.
If you work in one of the many institutions through which addicts often pass—rehabs, hospitals, jails, courts—and treat them with the compassion and respect they deserve, thank you. If instead you see a junkie or thief or liar in front of you rather than a human being in need of help, consider a new profession.
We take comfort in knowing that David is surrounded by light, free from the struggle that haunted him. We would have given anything for him to experience that freedom in this lifetime. Our grief over losing him is infinite. And now so is he.
We ask that in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the charity of your choice or to an addiction treatment program. Also, if you would like to share memories or photos of David with his children, please email ForHisBoys@gmail.com
