David Carter of Cadillac passed away Monday morning, March 22, 2021 at his home. He was 64. David was born on June 2, 1956 in Detroit, Michigan to George Walter and Kathryn E. (Byrum) Carter, Jr.
David worked at Michigan Rubber, a lumber yard in Wheatley Canada, landscaping and outdoor maintenance and also did work caning chairs. He enjoyed playing cards, playing chess. David enjoyed the outdoors as well, canoeing and gardening. He spent time reading his Bible and attended Victory Tabernacle in Cadillac.
On September 7, 1996 in Boon he married Mary J. Jewell and she survives him along with his children: Charlotte Fehr, Louise (Guy) Morin all of Canada, Melissa Carter, Mary Carter, Danielle Carter all of West Virginia; 7 grandchildren: Grace, Nathan, Faith, Ethan, Lucas, Spencer and Axel; one great-grandchild, Alexander; His mother, Kathryn Colebrook of Canada; and a sister, Ann (Ivan) Clark of Canada; his mother-in-law, Joyce Moomey of Cadillac and one nephew.
David was preceded in death by his father; a granddaughter, Alexis; a brother, Dana Carter and his paternal grandparents, George W. & Ruth O. Carter.
A memorial celebration of life service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Victory Tabernacle in Cadillac with Pastors Emma Neff and Rick DeBoise officiating. Friends may meet the family prior to the services at the church. Those that are attending the services at the church are reminded to wear a mask. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan or to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
