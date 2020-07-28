MARION — David Bernard Nolan a wonderful man, the love of my life, a great dad, papa, and poppy left this world suddenly, Sunday, July 26, 2020 at home.
David Bernard Nolan, 66, was born on October 23, 1953 in Marlette, Michigan, the third child of George and Louise Nolan. The family moved to the McBain area in 1970 from North Branch, Michigan.
Throughout his life, Dave built silos, worked for the Grain Company, drove semi, but had a great talent for running heavy equipment, which he did for the Operating Engineers Local 324. He retired from there in 2017. On September 3, 1977, he married his bride Kimberly (Brougham) Nolan. Together they celebrated almost 43 years of marriage.
He leaves to mourn him, his wife, Kim; his six loving children, April (Jeff) Burkey, Sarah (Josh) Bode, Monica (Jeremy) Teare, Grace (Jeff) Winkel, Seth Nolan, and Hannah Nolan; his 12 grandchildren, Adam, Mackenzie, Maddie, William, Zach, Drew, Ethan, Preston, Brooklyn, Blake, Madalyn, Austin; and his two great-grandchildren, Layla and Joey. He is survived by his four brothers; five sisters; and their families; Kim’s brothers and sisters; and their families; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is also survived by his father and mother-in-law, Leo and Louise Brougham; his godmother, Dorothy Nolan; and a most precious uncle, Paul Nolan of Lewiston, Michigan. He is preceded in death by his parents and mother-in-law, Gail Brougham.
Visitation will be at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Marion on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. for the public and relatives.
A private family memorial mass will be held at the church with Father Joe Fix officiating. Burial will take place Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Riverside Township Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. and the public is invited. Please keep in mind the restrictions that are in place.
To all my wonderful friends, and thank you God for blessing me with so many, Sparky says I Love You and “Peace Out!!‘
