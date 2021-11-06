David Carl Inman, age 84, of Lake City passed away November 4, 2021 at home with his family by his side.
David was born February 10,1937 in Ortonville, Mi. to Carl M. and Doris E. (Kelley) Inman.
David moved to Lake City in 1952 with his family. He met the love of his life, Dora J. Edwards and they were married July 2, 1955 at the Methodist Church.
At a very young age, David began working for his Dad in the cement business.
In 1965 he was employed with the City of Lake City for nine years before working for a year at the Missaukee County Road Commission. Dave began his own garbage business for eight years and then upon selling to Waste Management he returned to the road commission where he retired in 1999. Dave continued doing his hobby of saw sharpening up until the time of his passing.
He was a member of the Lake City Senior Citizen Center.
David is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dora and children, Audrey (Jerry) Flint of Lake City, Stacy (Lisa) Inman of Minnesota and Darcey Inman of Lake City.
He is also survived by six grandchildren: Crystal (Tony) Termini, Elizabeth (Liz) Young, Natasha Inman, Carl (Skyler) Inman, Tonya Inman and David Scott Branscombe, and ten Great Grandchildren, sister in law, Bonnie (George) Stewart of Manton, special niece, Bryce Kelly of Lake City and several nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his son, David E. Inman, his parents, sister, MaryJean (Bruce) Laverdiere, in laws, R.E and Mavis (Shrontz) Edwards, Jack (Alice) Edwards, Ernest(Janet)Edwards, Francis (Clare) Osterhout and Clare G. Edwards.
Per David's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
A special thank you to Emily Luhrs, nurse with Munson Hospice, for her care of David.
Memorial contributions may be directed to a Charity of Choice.
Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family and words of comfort may be shared online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.