EVART — David (Dave) Ray Schuler of Evart passed away peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids. He was 79.
Mr. Schuler was born March 4, 1940 to Ray and Ruth (Clark) Schuler in Green Oak Township, Livingston County, Michigan. His family moved to Farmington, Michigan, when he was 5 years old. He graduated from Farmington High School in June of 1958. He joined the Marine Corps January 1, 1958, where he served his country for 3.5 years. Dave met Janice Parsons at the Redford Free Methodist Church and they were married on May 20, 1961. They were blessed with three sons — Edwin, Philip and Keith. They moved to Evart in November of 1971.
David worked at Dean Foods in Evart and retired in March of 2004 after more than 30 years of employment. He had also served as a member of the Evart Auxiliary Police.
Mr. Schuler was a quiet man with a good sense of humor. He loved gardening, fishing, woodworking, and camping with his family. He was one of the founders of Daystar Christian Academy and went to Texas for training in the ACE program. He was the first principal at Daystar Christian Academy and taught small engine repair and woodworking.
Mr. Schuler was an active member of the Evart Bible Methodist Church where he served on the church board as Treasurer for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janice Schuler of Evart; sons, Edwin Schuler of Fremont, Philip (Sherry) Schuler of Evart, and Keith Schuler of Sault Saint Marie; his lovely granddaughters, Leticia (17), Christina (15), Deanna (12) and Janessa (7) Schuler, all of Evart. He is also survived by his sister, Marilyn Jenkins of Glendale, Arizona; his sister-in-law, Judy Redkey of Mountain Home, Arkansas; and nephews, Steve (Ann) Schuler of Haslett, Michigan, and Brian (Klara) Hawes of Wesley Chapel, Florida, and their children George and Karen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Ruth Schuler; sister, Karen Hawes; and brother, Michael Schuler.
Funeral service honoring the life of David Ray Schuler will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 28, at the Evart Bible Methodist Church with Pastor Brian Bailey officiating. Visitation will take place Friday, September 27, at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart from 6 to 8 p.m. and at the church on Saturday one hour prior to services.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Daystar Christian Academy.
