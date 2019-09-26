David (Dave) Ray Schuler

EVART — David (Dave) Ray Schuler of Evart passed away peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids. He was 79.

Mr. Schuler was born March 4, 1940 to Ray and Ruth (Clark) Schuler in Green Oak Township, Livingston County, Michigan. His family moved to Farmington, Michigan, when he was 5 years old. He graduated from Farmington High School in June of 1958. He joined the Marine Corps January 1, 1958, where he served his country for 3.5 years. Dave met Janice Parsons at the Redford Free Methodist Church and they were married on May 20, 1961. They were blessed with three sons — Edwin, Philip and Keith. They moved to Evart in November of 1971.

David worked at Dean Foods in Evart and retired in March of 2004 after more than 30 years of employment. He had also served as a member of the Evart Auxiliary Police.

Mr. Schuler was a quiet man with a good sense of humor. He loved gardening, fishing, woodworking, and camping with his family. He was one of the founders of Daystar Christian Academy and went to Texas for training in the ACE program. He was the first principal at Daystar Christian Academy and taught small engine repair and woodworking.

Mr. Schuler was an active member of the Evart Bible Methodist Church where he served on the church board as Treasurer for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Janice Schuler of Evart; sons, Edwin Schuler of Fremont, Philip (Sherry) Schuler of Evart, and Keith Schuler of Sault Saint Marie; his lovely granddaughters, Leticia (17), Christina (15), Deanna (12) and Janessa (7) Schuler, all of Evart. He is also survived by his sister, Marilyn Jenkins of Glendale, Arizona; his sister-in-law, Judy Redkey of Mountain Home, Arkansas; and nephews, Steve (Ann) Schuler of Haslett, Michigan, and Brian (Klara) Hawes of Wesley Chapel, Florida, and their children George and Karen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Ruth Schuler; sister, Karen Hawes; and brother, Michael Schuler.

Funeral service honoring the life of David Ray Schuler will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 28, at the Evart Bible Methodist Church with Pastor Brian Bailey officiating. Visitation will take place Friday, September 27, at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart from 6 to 8 p.m. and at the church on Saturday one hour prior to services.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Daystar Christian Academy.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.