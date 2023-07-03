David E Sinkler II
Memoriams

David Sinkler II, a beloved son, brother, father, and friend, passed away on May 31, 2023, at the age of 30. He leaves behind a community of loved ones who are heart broken at his sudden departure.

David was born June 25, 1992, to Dave and Deania Sinkler. Although his parents were eventually divorced, David remained close to them both thought his life. He grew up with his sister Kristi and Dan Emard ( Sinkler ), who he shared a special bond with. David was a devoted father to his son Lucas Sinkler, who he loved more than anything in the world.

David was a kind and compassionate person who always put others before himself. He had a contagious smile and a warm personality that made everyone feel welcome.

Davids sudden passing has left a void in the hearts of those that knew him. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who had the pleasure of knowing him. His memory will live on through the countless lives he touched and the love he shared.

Rest in peace, David Sinkler II. You will be forever missed and always remembered.

A celebration of Davids life will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023 at the Stahl Event Barn in McBain. Visitation will begin at five with a service at seven. Please come share memories, say goodbye and celebrate David.

