David E. Sinkler of Tustin passed away, Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 56.
Dave was born June 9, 1967 in Cadillac and later graduated from Lake City High School. He worked at Cadillac Fabrications for over 20 years.
Dave had a great love for his family and was an excellent, husband, father and grandfather. He loved his boxer dogs and spending time outside gardening. Dave was a hunting and fishing enthusiast. He especially loved trips to Ojidecki Bear Camp in Saskatchewan, Canada. Dave was a methodical thinker and was always thinking one step ahead, which helped him in pool where he was known for his skill. He was always up for an adventure, and was skydiving in this picture.
On August 13, 2022 he married Jolene A. Brainerd and she survives him along with his daughter, Kristi (Daniel) Emard of Lake City; grandchildren: Alexzander Emard, Lucas Sinkler; siblings: Dale (Maham Sundus) Sinkler of Alabama, Bobbie Jo (Dave) Ristau of Alpena; Scott Sinkler of Montana, Larry "J.R." (Ronnie) Sinkler, Jr. of Ohio, Vicki (Jeff) Johnston of Gaylord, Jimmy Ristau , Davey Ristau both of Alpena; his parents, Larry (Gloria) Sinkler, Beverly Rezendes of Alpena and many nieces and nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by his son, David E. Sinkler II on May 31, 2023 and siblings, Terry Sinkler and Mary Ann Kirkup.
Cremation has taken place a private family gathering will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
