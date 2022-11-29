David E. Larr of Cadillac went to be with his Lord Sunday, November 27, 2022 in Luther. He was 74. Dave was born on June 22, 1948 in Missaukee County to Dee Clifford and Minnie (Trevithick) Larr and they preceded him in death. On February 14, 1986 he married the former Vicki Lyn Boven and she preceded him in death on January 15, 2004.
Dave graduated from Manton High School in 1966 and had lived all of his life in the Cadillac area. He had been employed at AAR Mobility Systems from 1967 until 2010 serving as general production, welder and supervisor over the years. He enjoyed hunting and watching his grandchildren play sports. Dave was a faithful member of the Cadillac Christian Reformed Church and had served as Deacon there.
Survivors include his children: Jonathan Larr of Grandville, Larry (Marcie) Larr of Luther, and Linda (Butch) Westdorp of McBain; step-children: Rebecca (Jeff) Koetje of Lucas, and Lincoln (Joy) VanDrie of Cadillac; grandchildren: Sarah Westdorp, Clayton (Paige) Westdorp, Riley Larr, Brady Larr, Jordan Hoekwater, Ryan (Taylor) Hoekwater, Jacob VanDrie and Jonathan VanDrie; a sister, Shirley Saari of Manton and a brother, Rodney (Karen) Larr of Fife Lake; in-Laws: Sharon Larr and Valerie Larr both of Manton, Kristen (David) Averill of Kalamazoo, and Paul (Sue) Boven of Lucas; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife Dave was preceded in death by two brothers: Marlin in 2019 and Duane in 2022.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Cadillac Christian Reformed Church with Pastor Jeff Kroondyk officiating. Visitation with Dave's family will be from 10:00 AM until services Friday at the church. Fairview Cemetery in Manton will be his final resting place.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Cadillac Christian Reformed Church Benevolence fund or to Hospice of Michigan Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.