David Earl Randall, age 87 of Reed City, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Grand Rapids.
He was born October 7, 1935 in Reed City to Earl and Esther (Wheeler) Randall, was raised on a potato farm to be a hard worker, and was a 1954 graduate of Reed City High School. David met his future wife, Betsy Tompkins, at Michigan State University (MSU), where he participated in the Farmhouse Fraternity, Glee Club, Activity Band, and sang in the People's Church Choir. After graduating from MSU in 1958, he entered into the National Guard. Together with his wife Betsy, he returned to Reed City to work at the Reed City State Bank as cashier for 40 years. After his retirement, he served as Lake County Commissioner for 6 years and was part of the Osceola Lake Conservation District for 19 years. He spent his retirement years focused on conservation, planting thousands of trees, installing hundreds of bird houses, and working to save the American chestnut trees and Karner blue butterflies. He and Betsy were active in the community, and he was a member of the Michigan Centennial Farm board. Both David and Betsy were longtime members of the Reed City United Methodist Church where he directed the church choir for many years. He loved animals and had many dogs over the years. He enjoyed walking Prince, their Great Pyrenees, in the annual Reed City Christmas parade. David enjoyed beautifying his farm and property and was always generous in letting others enjoy hunting, fishing the Randall Farm pond, and hiking the many nature trails he created. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends at their cottage on Big Bass Lake and playing cards with other couples with his wife Betsy.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Betsy (Tompkins) Randall; children: Julia (Joey) Orefice, Sarah (Karl) Leslein, and Kevin (Tina) Randall; grandchildren: Heidi (Brett) Keisel, Chris (Kellie) Schultz, Victoria (Matt) Cooley, Christina (Jaymen) VanDam, Erin (Liz Dean) Randall, Allison (Ragen Frost) Randall, Kate Randall; great grandchildren: London, Leighton and Edyn Keisel, Carver and Callum Schultz, Willem Cooley, Isaiah and Leona VanDam, and Cade Dean-Randall; sister Jean (Henry) Brown; and cousin Karen (Mary DeMassa) Wilkins. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Ella May (Randall) Brown; and his uncle Leon Randall.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, December 17, 2022 at the Reed City United Methodist Church with visitation with the family beginning at 1:00 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Reed City United Methodist Church or to the Osceola Lake Conservation District.
