David Edwin Browne, of Cadillac, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at his home. He was 84.
David was born on July 15, 1938 in Detroit, Michigan to George Louis and Ida Anna (Van Plenikowski) Browne. He was a graduate of Cooley High School in Detroit. On June 16, 1961 he entered into marriage with the former Alice Marjorie Miles in Taylor, Michigan. The couple spent 54 years together, until her time of passing in 2015. David dedicated his career to serving his community working as a firefighter for the City of Detroit for 15 years, until his disability through retirement. He relocated with his wife to spend their retirement together at Woodward Lake in Cadillac. In his spare time, he loved going to Red Wings hockey games and bowling with his family. David was a faithful member of Rollins Christian Fellowship Church in Manton. He cherished the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
David is survived by his loving family; daughter, Roxanne Lee (Brian) Ehardt of New Kent, Virginia; sons, Henry Scott (Amy) James Browne of Grosse Pointe Woods and Terrence Matthew (Teresa) Browne of Clarkston, Michigan; grandchildren, Nicole Marjorie Ehardt, Brian George Ehardt, Kaityln Marie Browne, and Brandon Matthew Browne; great-grandchildren, Brayden Zander Ehardt, Cohen Hayes Ehardt and Evaleigh Rose Bienert; and many other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice; and parents, George and Ida.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held in spring 2023 with interment to take place at Fairview Cemetery in Manton, alongside his wife, Alice.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Rollins Christian Fellowship Church in Manton, Michigan.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.