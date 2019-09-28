LAKE CITY — David Ernest Lange of Lake City passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at his home with family by his side. He was 80.

He was born on November 11, 1938 to Ernest and Adeline Lange in Detroit, Michigan. David attended Pershing High School. He left school to serve his county and received his GED while in the military. David spent his career serving his country and fighting for freedom. On July 11, 1959 David E. Lange entered into marriage with Virginia L. Hedges at EV. Lutheran Ministry.

David is survived by his loving family, Jean Karpinski, Arlene Richard, David A. Lange, Donald A. Lange, Daniel E. Lange, Michael E.D. Lange, Matthew Lange, Aleksandr D. Lange and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place. A committal service will be held at a later date at Fairview Cemetery in Fountain, Colorado.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

