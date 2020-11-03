David G. Vaughan of Cadillac passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at his home after a lengthy illness and disability. He was 60. Dave was born on June 30, 1960 in Grand Rapids to Patrick J. & Jennie M. "Jean" (Flanders) Vaughan, Sr. and they preceded him in death.
Dave moved to Cadillac in 1972 and had been employed at Four Winns and Cadillac Printing. He served in the United States Army from 1977 to 1979. Dave enjoyed hunting deer, fishing, TV, Rock & Roll music, cards, especially euchre, grilling with Bob Laurent and handing candy out to kids on Halloween.
Dave is survived and will be missed greatly by his brother, Patrick (Dawn) Vaughan of Cadillac; nephews: Jason Vaughan of Cadillac, Tyler (Noelle) Vaughan of Williamsburg, Shawn Vaughan of Minnesota; and his niece, Cassie Vaughan of Minnesota. He is also survived by many great nieces and nephews and a special friend of over 50 years Bob (Sandy) Laurent of Cadillac, and Chris Lattimer of Cadillac and Patty Gill of Manton.
In addition to his parents Dave was preceded in death by a brother, James Vaughan of Minnesota.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Will Markham officiating and full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 AM until services. Burial will be at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.