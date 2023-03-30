David Gerald White 72 of Evart, Michigan, Formally of Dansville and Mason, Michigan, was called "Home" to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
His Love For The Lord was evident throughout his whole Christian Life.
He was a Loving, Devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather "Papa" and Great Grandfather, Brother, Brother-In Law and Uncle. He also had several Cousins he loved.
He was a Mason High School graduate. After graduation he worked at General Motors in Lansing, Michigan until he was drafted into the US Army, serving in Vietnam as a Radio Teletype Operator. After discharge he attended Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri graduating May 24, 1979 with a degree in Theology. He went on to get his Exhorter's License from the Assemblies of God, Michigan District. He worked at Collins Aikman and Ventra until his retirement in 2013.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 0273 Temple, Michigan. He was a member of Evangel Assembly of God in Evart, Michigan serving on the Board for several years. He had a great love for the Bible, reading it all the way through every year since 1972. If you had a Bible question...he always knew the answer and where to find the scripture.
He loved being outside either mowing his lawn or in his garage creating the woodworking treasures he designed to give to his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents...Carl and Pauline (Ruhl) White, Teresa White Infant Daughter, Sister In Law Shirley (Richard) White, His Father In Law...Rev James Estep.
Lovingly Remembering David are His Wife, Lynda...His Daughter Anastasia/Stasi (Ken), Matthew White, His Son, Step Son Jason (Amy) O'Dell, Step Daughter Ashlee (Michael) Flachs, 9 Grand Children, 1 Great Grand Child, His Brother, Richard White...Sisters Ruth (Jim) Howe and Hazel (Stanley) Curtis, Nieces, Nephews, Several Cousins, Mother in Law, Joyce Estep, Brother In Law, Jim Estep and his Beloved Church Family. We also cannot forget his Beloved dog, Mia Elaine.
A Homecoming Celebration will be at Evangel Assembly of God US-10 Evart, Michigan will be on April 1, 2023 at 1:00PM with Pastor Tom Jeffrey officiating. Visitation will be at 11:00AM Saturday until the time of service at 1:00PM. In lieu flowers memorial donations can be sent to Evangel Assembly of God memorial fund Evart, MI.
David's Committal will be at Kelly Cemetery, Oil City, Michigan on Monday, April 3, 2023 at 11:00 AM attended by Family only.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Corey Funeral Home, in Evart, Michigan. Share a memory online at Corey Funeral Home.com
