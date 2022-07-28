Lifelong Cadillac resident, David Hall Reiser, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at home. He was 86.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home, Cadillac, MI, on Thursday August 4, 2022. Visitation will begin at 2:00 PM, with memorial services beginning at 3:00 PM. The family asks that those who attend, please wear colorful clothing. Following the memorial service, the celebration will continue at Fox Hill Event Center.
A complete obituary may be viewed online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
In lieu of flowers and in accordance with David's wishes, please plant a tree, take a girl to a ballgame, or a boy to the ballet.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
