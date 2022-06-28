Lifelong Cadillac resident, David Hall Reiser, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at home. He was 86.
David was born on January 31, 1936, to Everett and Marie (Rozelle) Reiser in Cadillac, Michigan. He was a graduate of Cadillac Senior High School, Class of 1954. David received a bachelor's degree from The University of Michigan in 1958. He met Sylvia Schneider while attending U of M and the couple entered into marriage on August 30, 1958, at St. Matthew Church in Detroit. David worked various positions throughout his career. During high school he worked as a lifeguard and swimming & small craft instructor at Kenwood Beach, Mitchell State Park, and Interlochen National Music Camp. After college he began his career working for the State of Michigan Department of Treasury, then with the Bureau of Local Government Services, property tax division. He worked on implementing Proposal A, which reformed Michigan's property taxes and school financing.
David was a well-known instructor throughout Michigan in property tax administration, tax law, and economics. He was well regarded in his division and taught classes for various colleges, and for the Michigan Township Association, Michigan Equalization Directors Association, Michigan Assessors Association, International Association of Assessing Officers, State Assessors Board, and State Tax Commission. After proudly dedicating many years to his career, David retired in 1997.
He was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church and loved God. He was a member of the Caberfae Ski Club, 80Plus Ski Club, U of M Alumni Association, Northwest Michigan Assessors Association, Detroit Model Railroad Club, Cadillac Jaycees, Mercy Hospital Auxiliary, and the Theta Chi Fraternity. He was also an honorary member of the Michigan Assessors Association.
In his spare time, he was involved in numerous activities and served as past president of clubs including Cadillac Jaycees, St. Ann's Parent Teachers Organization, St. Ann's Board of Education, St. Ann's Parish Council, Caberfae Ski Club, and chairman of the City of Cadillac City Charter Revision Commission. He also served as secretary-treasurer of Caberfae Ski Club, CASA Board of Directors, Cadillac Community Concert Series Board, Cadillac Area Symphony Orchestra Board, Northwestern Public Employees Credit Union Board, Wexford County Planning Commission, City of Cadillac Planning Commission Board, chair of Mitchell State Park Master Plan Development Committee, and countless organizations for which he volunteered his time and knowledge.
At age 17 he enlisted in the US Naval Reserve and served for 8 years. His legacy includes instilling his love for sailing and skiing in his children. David was a lousy, but enthusiastic golfer, avid downhill skier, enjoyed model railroading, traveling to Asia, Africa and extensively throughout Europe. He enjoyed the ballet, grand opera and classical music, planting flowers, especially impatiens. David cherished the time spent with his family and loved surrounding himself with his friends.
David is survived by his loving wife Sylvia, children, John (Patricia), James (Esil), Maria, Andrew (Amy), Gretchen (Walter) Walsh, Rebekah (Michael) Start. Grandchildren: Molly Reiser, Eric (Kristen) Reiser, Mei Vander Veen, Mia Vander Veen, Nicholas Reiser, Natalie Reiser, Roger Walsh, David Walsh, Andrew Walsh, Cate Start and Henry Start. Great-grandchildren: Genevieve, Silas and Charlotte Reiser. He is also survived by his brother John from Washington D.C. and his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Marie Reiser, and 2 grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home, Cadillac, MI, on Thursday August 4, 2022. Visitation will begin at 2:00 PM, with memorial services beginning at 3:00 PM.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
In lieu of flowers and in accordance with David's wishes, please plant a tree, take a girl to a ballgame, or a boy to the ballet.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
