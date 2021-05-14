David Hendricks, age 56, of Cadillac, formerly of Breckenridge, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at the Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.
David was born January 11, 1965 in Alma, the youngest child of Richard and Nancy (Coleman) Hendricks. He graduated from Breckenridge High School and then attended Ferris State University and earned his Bachelors's Degree.
David worked for Innertool in Cadillac. He was a member of the First Congregational Church in Breckenridge. David enjoyed hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He especially loved family gatherings where he was always in charge of the campfires and enjoyed doing experiments with his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He is survived by his siblings Cheryl (Mike) Stebbins, Nanette Clapp, Kelly (Mike) Bushre, Richard (Merrit) Hendricks II and Douglas (Patsy) Hendricks; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents; nephew Danny Stebbins; and niece Teresa Goff.
A funeral service will be held Monday, May 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Lux and Whiting Funeral Chapel, Breckenridge with Pastor Nate Tester officiating. Interment will follow in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Breckenridge. Visitation will be held Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Congregational Church in Breckenridge. To view David's obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
