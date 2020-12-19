David Herbert Bleck of Cadillac passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at his home. He was 72.
Dave was born on August 20, 1948 in Bay City, Michigan.
He enjoyed hunting and time with his family. Before retiring he was an automotive body shop technician for many years.
Survivors include his sister, JoAnne and his children: Amy, Kim and David; 7 grandchildren: Jordan, Taylor, Kameron, Trevor, Dylan, Olivia and Joseph; great- grandchildren: Leon, Lilah, Stella, Thea, Amara and Gracyn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert John and Theresa Marie (Shinevar) Bleck and a great-granddaughter, Penelope.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
