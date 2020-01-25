CADILLAC — David Joseph Mielke, of Cadillac and formerly of Saginaw, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Spectrum Health's Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids. He was 61.
David was born on June 18, 1958, in Saginaw, Michigan to Andrew and Jeannie (LaPorte) Mielke. He attended school downstate and was a graduate of Arthur Hill High School before venturing out into the workforce. Dave made his way to Oklahoma driving truck in the oil fields and during that time met and married the former Sherrie Keenan on March 13, 1982. The two made their way back to Cadillac where David went to work with RexAir celebrating 29 years before retiring in 2011.
Dave truly enjoyed spending time with family and friends hunting or visiting the shooting range, he also was a member of the NRA. He liked working with his hands and could often be found volunteering throughout the community. With RexAir's service program Dave was able to help with laying bricks, constructing bathrooms, and tending to the cemetery where he really took to the lawn care. He will be deeply missed by many former co-workers, friends, family and especially his favorite feathered friend, Daisy.
Dave is survived by his wife of over 38 years, Sherrie of Cadillac; his children, Jeff (Sierra) Mielke of Cadillac, Courtney (Bret) Jenema of Lake City, Kara Mielke of Tennessee, and Heather Abbey of Winn; 15 grand-children, Mathew, Elizabeth, Hailey, Alexis, Cason, Trinity, Dallas, Trey, Blaine, Alyssa, Kalani, Elenora, Karley, Brealynn, and Alania; two brothers, Dan Mielke and Dennis (Kathy) Mielke; two sisters, Donna (Roy) Zielinski and Debbie (Pat Prudhomme) Konkol; as well as many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date in the summer at his beloved Lake Billings Campground in Manton.
During a visit to an amazing bird rescue and sanctuary in Tennessee, Dave, found his passion and love for birds and would ask for any memorial contributions to be directed to Parrot Mountain, at 1471 McCarter Hollow Road, Pigeon Forge, TN 37862.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.