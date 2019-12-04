YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. — David James Johnston Jr. of Youngstown, New York, passed away November 25, 2019 at the Newfane Nursing-Rehab Center in Newfane, New York. He was 56.
David was born on August 9, 1963 in Manistee, Michigan, to David James and Patricia Ellen (Knapp) Johnston Sr. and they preceded him in death.
He graduated from Wayne State University and received his Bachelor’s degree. He had been employed at Aurubis, Buffalo as Senior Process Engineer — Reroll, the largest copper plant in the United States, as a steel purchaser at Winegard in Burlington, Iowa and at TRW Automotive in Livonia, Michigan.
David was a foodie; he loved trying new things and cooking for those he loved. His favorite thing to try and cook was any fine cut of steak. He was an avid reader and was constantly learning and had a particular interest in aviation and war history. In his younger years David was a skate boarding pioneer, helping build the first skate ramp in St. John, Michigan when he was 15. He also loved surfing anywhere from the West Coast to Lake Michigan.
He is survived by his wife, Rochelle of Youngstown, New York; three sons: Lucas (Savana Hinshaw-Hatten) Johnston of Bossier City, Louisiana, Parker Johnston of Goodyear, Arizona, Tanner Johnston of Katy, Texas; their mother, Mary Johnson of Summerville, South Carolina; his sister, Veronica Johnston (William Stanton III) of San Rafael, California; nieces: Nikki Happie, her daughter, Azaria and Shannon Schmidt.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Kaye Johnston, and a brother, Daniel Jay Johnston.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Reverend Scott Torkko officiating. Friends may meet the family just prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
An online guestbook is available at wwww.petersonfh.com.
