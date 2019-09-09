CADILLAC — David James Kennard of Cadillac passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 91.
Dave was born July 15, 1928 in Detroit to David James and Philomena K. (Johnston) Kennard and they preceded him in death.
He attended school in Detroit and entered the United States Army during the Korean War. During his time in the service Dave was stationed in Japan for a year. He returned to Detroit after the war and was employed at a furniture company. Dave would work nights at a pizzeria as an internship so he could earn the recipe. He later moved to Alpena where he started a pizzeria with his brother, Dave and Jim’s Pizzeria. After 10 years in Alpena, in 1964, he moved to Cadillac and opened Dave and Jim’s Pizzeria on the corner of Mitchell Street and Pine Street. He was proud that the pizzeria remains in its original location and is a true family business, owned and operated by the Kennard family, currently known as Pizza Plus of Cadillac.
Mr. Kennard boxed and played baseball. He enjoyed golfing and was a longtime member of the Cadillac Country Club. He also was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing; he took over 40 family fishing trips to Canada. At age 84 he began taking regular walks around Lake Cadillac and very much enjoyed doing so until the age of 89. He was a member of Saint Ann Catholic Church and the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce.
On September 26, 1959 he married the former Ann E. Cadieux and she survives him along with their children: John (Joie) Kennard of Boon, Paul Kennard, Joanne Kennard, Dave (Jan) Kennard, Chuck (JoLeean) Kennard all of Cadillac; seven grandchildren: Kenda, Craig, Erin, Holly, Nick, Elizabeth, Luke; one great- grandson, Mason and a brother, Jim (Pat) Kennard of Hillman.
The mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Fr. Michael Janowski as celebrant. Friends may meet the family Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and the Rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Ann Catholic Church. An online guestbook at available at www.petersonfh.com.
