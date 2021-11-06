David James Ransom of Cadillac passed away November 3rd, 2021 in Traverse City. He was 59.
Dave was born December 31st, 1961 in Ann Arbor, Michigan to Walter Frederick and Diana Lee (Nichol) Ransom. They preceded him in death.
Dave attended McKinley Elementary and graduated from South Charleston High School in 1980. He earned his Bachelor's degree from University of Michigan in 1992 where he studied literature and philosophy. He remained an immense UofM fan throughout his life.
Dave proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, 3rd Battalion, 1st Marines (1984-90) as a rifleman and assaultman. He traveled to Southeast Asia during that time.
Dave worked early on at the family owned lumberyard, Nichol Lumber, in Deckerville, MI. He also worked for Waste Management and Cheboygan Schools as a counselor. Most recently, Dave enjoyed a career as a veteran housing specialist with Northern Michigan Community Action Agency.
Dave lived in Battle Creek, Cadillac, Traverse City, Conyers, Georgia, South Charleston, West Virginia, Deckerville, Tustin, and Cheboygan before returning to Cadillac 10 years ago.
He enjoyed being outdoors hiking, camping, fishing, golfing and boating. Dave excelled at chess. He also climbed to the summit of Mt. Rainier (14,411 ft.).
Dave is survived by his son, Brian (Melissa) Ransom of McBain; grandchildren Braeden and Ansley; brothers Robert (Chris) Ransom of Columbia, South Carolina and Matt (Joy) Ransom of Charleston, West Virginia; and grandmother Mary Nichol of Zephyrhills, Florida.
A celebration of life and graveside services with full military rites will be held spring of 2022. His final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.