David John Ebels, age 57, was welcomed into the arms of his Savior on March 24, 2021. He was born August 21, 1963 to Harold and Bernice Ebels of Falmouth, Michigan. On April 15, 1983, Dave married the love of his life, Vicki Koster. They have two daughters together, Stephanie VanHouten and Desiree Gernaat, who married two amazing men, Erik VanHouten and Chase Gernaat. Dave was an elder at Prosper CRC in Falmouth where he loved working with and listening to Pastor Dirk Koetje, who was his dear friend. Dave co-owned Ebels Hardware with his wife, Vicki; brother and best friend, Paul; and sister-in-law, Gayle. He loved working at his store and loved every one of his employees who were all family to him. Dave loved to travel and enjoyed taking family vacations and hunting trips. A recent trip to Florida with his whole family will be dearly remembered by them all. Dave loved camping and Polaris RZR riding in the summer, especially to his favorite place in the world, Muskallonge Lake. He could spend days combing the Lake Superior shoreline looking for rocks. Three of the greatest joys of Dave's life were his grandkids, Elsa, David, and Celia. He loved them beyond words. Taking them all hunting, fishing, and camping, sitting in the hot tub with them, and just being with them in general were some of his favorite moments. Dave was a friend and mentor to many. A lot of his customers at the store were some wonderful friends. Dave enjoyed having a daily cup of coffee with his Uncle Duane Dick. He will be deeply missed by all. Dave is survived by his beloved wife, Vicki, of almost 38 years; children, Stephanie & Erik VanHouten and Desiree & Chase Gernaat; grandchildren, Elsa, David, and Celia VanHouten; father and mother-in-law, Alvin and Carol Koster; brothers, Steve (Kathy), Mark (Dawn), and Paul (Gayle) Ebels; sister, Mary (Bruce) DeKam; brother-in-law, Greg (Karen) Koster; sisters-in-law Vonda (Greg) Dreyer, Tonya (Tim) Plaisier and Diane Koster; and many, many nieces and nephews and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Bernice Ebels and brother-in-law, Gary Koster. Visitation will be held 2:00 - 6:00 pm Saturday, March 27, 2021 and 2:00 - 6:00 pm Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Prosper Christian Reformed Church, 1975 E Prosper Rd, Falmouth, MI 49632. The funeral service will be 11:00 am Monday, March 29, 2021 at Prosper Christian Reformed Church. Memorial contributions in Dave's name can be made to Northern Michigan Christian School, 128 Martin St., McBain, MI 49657 or Prosper Christian Reformed Church "Building Fund", 1975 E Prosper Rd, Falmouth, MI 49632.
