David Kirk Farris II

David Kirk Ferris II was born on Sunday, February 27, 1983, in Cadillac to David Kirk and Kamie Marie (née Baldwin) Ferris.
David was raised and dedicated to The Church of the Nazarene. He was known by family and friends as a hardworking, family-oriented person. David always looked towards his future; his mind constantly filled with dreams. David attended Cadillac High School, where he played multiple team sports. He excelled in all sports but had a special love for the game of baseball, which he further passed on to his children.
One of his favorite childhood pastimes was riding his dirt bike with his brother Joshua and spending time with his Grandpa Ferris working on engines and tinkering with old cars. David loved the woods, often spending hours upon hours in them. He found peace in nature, and one of his favorite activities was taking walks through the woods with his beloved children.
He was a dedicated father and spent as much time with them as possible, leaving them with many cherished memories to carry on with.
David K. Ferris II passed away on April 12, 2021.
David Kirk Ferris II was born on Sunday, February 27, 1983, in Cadillac to David Kirk and Kamie Marie (née Baldwin) Ferris.
David is survived by his father, David K. (Sue) Ferris and mother, Kamie M. (David) Wade; his grandmother, Karen V. Ferris; brothers: Joshua L. Ferris, Zachary J. Ferris, Jacob M. Wade and Caleb J. Wade; children: Tessa A. Ferris, Ellie L. Ferris, David K. Ferris III, Levi J. Ferris, Joliette F. Ferris, Benjimen D. Ferris and Gunner J. Ferris; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
David was preceded in death by paternal Grandfather David M. Ferris; Great Aunt Luella M. (Claude) Powell; Uncle Dennis K. Ferris; Maternal grandfathers, Johnnie Hayes and Robert Baldwin; and maternal grandmother Bonnie Baldwin.
David's family plans on holding a private ceremony.
Memorial contributions can be directed to https://gofund.me/48d07736
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.