LAKE CITY — David "Kurt" Forsgren of the Marion area, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Munson Cadillac Hospital. He was 81.
Funeral services will be conducted on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior at Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home. Officiating will be Rev. Jim Mort.
Interment will take place at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery. The family is being served by Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.