David L. Kidder Sr., age 82, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
David was born October 20, 1938 in Cadillac, MI, the son of Lloyd and Elizabeth O. (Baker) Kidder.
On July 6, 1957, he married Donna Fauble in Cadillac and following 53 loving years of marriage, she preceded him in death June 16, 2010.
David worked for the Ypsilanti Press and owned the Print Shop in Chelsea from 1978 - 2002. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, bowling, hunting, playing cards and family time.
Survivors include: two sons, Michael of Ann Arbor and David (Cindi) of Ypsilanti; two daughters, Debbie Carpenter (Bill) of Canton and Marilyn (Mark) LaPan of Ypsilanti; five grandchildren, Michael Paul Kidder, Jason (Sarah) Carpenter, Alisha (Jon) Ludwig, Ashley (Eric) Kinor and Heather (Jarrod) Ing; ten great-grandchildren, Jordan, Katie, Dakota, Madison, Peyton, Brecken, Grace, Wyatt, Benson and Parker; two great-great-grandsons, Jaxson and Thomas; two sisters, Mary Ann (John) Cunningham and Sharon Roe; sister-in-law Diane Kidder; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Richard and Duane Kidder; and sister-in-law Mary Kidder.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Stark Funeral Professionals, 101 S. Washington Street, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 with Pastor John White officiating. Burial will take place in Maple Hill Cemetery, Cadillac, MI. Visitation will be at the funeral home 6-8 pm Friday and 3-8 pm Saturday. Please sign his guest book at www.starkfuneral.com.
