David Lawrence Ward of Boon ended his journey here on this glorious earth Thursday, April 15, 2021 at home. He was 74.
David was born on August 2, 1946 to Lawrence and Helen (Anway) Ward in Cadillac. After graduating from Mesick High School he lived in Detroit for a few years; working as a mechanic in Sears before transferring to Cadillac. Once the garage closed down, he started his own mechanic business working on anything that was gas operated. He started with a tarp between the hood of the vehicle and the back door. He had great determination.
His determination started early as a young boy, going around Boon, trying to find odd jobs to do for neighbors to earn a nickel for an Almond Hershey. He found out from "Old John" that it would cost "just a dollar" for an entire box. He said "I'll be back on the weekend and get that box. Save it for me!" Sure enough, he was able to earn that dollar and do just so.
David married Sara Lynne Tidey on January 16, 1971 at Colfax Community Church and they were blessed to have just celebrated 50 great years together as one. Early in their married life they lived west of Manton for four years. The rest of his life was spent in his "Beautiful Boon."
On October 1, 1983, he and Sara took on the ownership of his longtime dream with the Boon Grocery. He totally loved it and it showed. He had a great personality and always made you feel so welcomed. While working at the store, he also took on the Maintenance Janitor Manager for 11 years at the Cadillac 5 Movie Theater. He grew to love all of the customers, vendors and drivers that crossed his path at Boon Grocery. That was something that he truly missed and talked about often after the sale of the store. He was extremely proud of his 35 years as owner and operator. After retirement, you could find him in his garage wrenching on something most every day.
David had a great love of stock cars. He spent many Saturday nights in the 70's at Merritt Speedway with numerous cars that he built. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, and loved life. David was a member of Cadillac Winter Promotions for over 30 years. He loved to get on the groomer and play in the snow. He also volunteered hundreds of hours working on them to keep them running. Through all his trials you would never hear him complain.
David is survived by his wife Sara; sons, David Ward and Scott (Becky) Ward of Cadillac; God-daughter, Media Goettel (Jeff Dagher) of Attica, MI; grandchildren, Emily and Isaac of Cadillac; siblings: Doreen (Richard) Porteous, Loren (Ruth Ann) Ward all of Cadillac, Bonnie (David) Hennigan of Boon; in- laws:, Deb (Jim) Englund of Twin Lake, Laurie (Kirk) Gostlin of Evart, Jim Mishler of North Wilkesboro, NC; many nieces, nephews, cousins and hundreds of great friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, Larry and sister-in- law, Myrna Mishler.
Memorial services will be held 12:00 noon, Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Boon Baptist Church with Pastor Melvin Matchinski officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon at church. Masks will be encouraged.
The family would like to extend their thanks and love to Hospice of Michigan. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter. An online guestbook is available at www.petersofh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.