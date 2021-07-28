David Lee Thompson of McBain, age 67, passed away on July 26th, 2021 with his family by his side. Dave was born on June 10th, 1954 to Charles and Elizabeth (Seeley) Thompson in Flint, Michigan. He married the love of his life, Nancy Jean Derrick, on July 10th, 1974 at the Lucas Rehoboth Reformed Church.
Dave spent three years in the U.S. Marine Corp, mostly stationed in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, after he and Nancy married. After his time in the service, they settled in the small town of Lucas to raise their family and have been there ever since. Dave has been an active member of the Lucas Rehoboth Reformed Church most of his adult life. He worked as the maintenance director for over 40 years, spent his time on numerous committees and volunteer opportunities. He was a "jack of all trades" and enjoyed spending time in his woodshop, tinkering on many projects. Dave enjoyed gardening and spending time in his yard, always busy. He spent countless hours with his grandkids, watching them in sporting or school events, campfires in the backyard, taking them fishing and camping all over the state of Michigan.
Dave is survived by his wife; Nancy Jean Thompson, three children; Jennifer (Jon) Schierbeek of McBain, Matthew (Carrie) Thompson of Marion, and Andrew (Trisha)Thompson of Rochester, NY. Grandkids; Ashley, Emma and Brody Schierbeek; Leah, Ben and Claire Thompson; and Derrick, Kenzie and Bryce Thompson and also his mother-in-law, Jeanette Derrick of McBain. He is survived by his brother, Thomas (Kathy) Thompson of Cadillac, and in-laws; Keith (Becky) Derrick of Holland, Karen (Keith) Schaaf of Middleville, Mike (Wendy) Derrick of Corinth, TX and sister-in-law Beverly Thompson of Kennewick, WA, along with many nieces and nephews.
Dave was proceeded in death by his parents; Charles and Elizabeth Thompson, granddaughter; Josie Carolyn Thompson, brothers; Charles Thompson and Patrick Thompson, sister; Cheryl (Richard) Clark, nephew: Christopher Thompson, father-in-law; Douglas Derrick, and step father-in-law; James Lutke.
Visitation will be held at the Lucas Rehoboth Reformed Church on Wednesday evening, July 28th, from 5pm-8pm, and one hour prior to the funeral service. Funeral services will be at the Lucas Rehoboth Reformed Church on Thursday, July 29th at 11am, with Rev. Kevin Schutt officiating, with a Military Graveside Service immediately following at the Richland Township Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the burial. Memorial contributions will be made to the American Cancer Society or the Lucas Rehoboth Reformed Church. Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling arrangements. Thoughts and prayers for the family may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
