David Michael "Poe" Armstrong, of Cadillac, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at his home after a short bout with cancer. He was 56.
David was born on October 3, 1965 to Don "Smiley" and Marsha (Fewless) Armstrong in Cadillac. He was a graduate of Cadillac High School Class of 1984 and went on to Grand Valley State University for a year of college. David then went to Tennessee to study and receive his lumber grading certificate. During his high school years, he was always very active in school sports, from baseball, to basketball and football, in which he achieved many awards for. He also played college baseball during his time at Grand Valley State University. He truly had a passion for sports and was a dedicated University of Michigan fan. David began his career working as a lumber grader for the Cadillac Forest Products and then spent the remainder of his career working for Atwood Forest Products in Cedar Springs. He could often be found at the Red Cross Blood Donations giving in any way he could. In his spare time he liked to watch John Wayne western movies and listen to country music. David cherished the time spent with his family and friends.
David is survived by his mother, Marsha Armstrong (Phil Paye) of Cadillac; brother, Mark Armstrong (special friend Carol Sanborn); sister, Deborah (Donato) Armstrong-Loscalzo; nieces and nephews, Andrew, Sabina, Matthew and Luca; girlfriend, Amy Teeter; special dog companion, Jack; two cousins, Melissa (Randy) Rochester and Brandon (Mindy) Fewless; second cousins, Megan Rochester, Ryan Rochester, and Andrew Fewless; and many other loving friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Don "Smiley" Armstrong; brother, Brian Armstrong; grandparents, George "Jack" Irvin (Sally) Fewless; and grandmother, Alice Pritchard.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Tunnel to Tower Foundation, in support of first responders.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
