David passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at the Robinson family home in Lake City with his wife and two daughters at his side. He was 74 years old.
Dave was born May 11, 1947 in Pontiac to David and Madeleine (Walsh) Robinson.
On February 5, 1970 Dave married the former Susan Sinda of Rochester. They were married for 51 years. They had two children, Amy (Jeff) Lyle and Beth (Bob) Pickford. Their family grew as the years went by to include grandchildren: Cecelia (Tyler) Staats, Cole and Anna Pickford, Jeramie, Jared and Anthony Lyle; great-grandchildren: TJ, Baylee and Bennett Staats and Jace, Corbyn, Eve and Izabel Lyle. Dave loved being a "Poppy." He is also survived by his father-in-law, Lee Sinda.
Dave was a member of the 101st Airborne Division of the Army National Guard. Dave was a firm believer in the Constitution of the United States and had an entrepreneurial spirit. Dave served as a Missaukee County Commissioner, board member of the Missaukee County Historical Society and was a Lake City Councilman.
Dave was an excellent cook and always looked for a healthier way to prepare what he enjoyed. He was an avid gardener and canner; we will be enjoying canned food for a long time. Dave had a great sense of humor, quick wit and always saw the goodness in others.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents; sisters: Charlene and her husband Red Gill, Grace Larrison and Millie Robinson; mother-in-law, Alice (Gaskill) Sinda; and brother-in-law, Kraig Sinda.
A special thank you to our nephews, Carl, Jeff, Brad, Dan and Mitch Gill and also Sally and Maggie, who have done so much for our family during this time.
A celebration of Dave's life will be Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Robinson family home, 209 N. Gladwin Street, Lake City from 1 to 4 p.m.
The Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family and words of comfort may be shared online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
