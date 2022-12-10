David Orlando Herweyer, age 70 of Vogel Center, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 8, 2022 at Spectrum Health-Butterworth Hospital peacefully with his family by his side. He was born on June 25, 1952 in Cadillac to Rich and Til (Koetje) Herweyer. David married the love of his life Ingrid Schmidt on September 18, 1981 in Moddersville, MI.
David started his career as a sanitarian in Missaukee County, then worked for the State Health Department, and later became a corporate food sanitarian for the majority of his career; this allowed him to travel all over the world, Thailand being his favorite. Prior to sanitation, David volunteered at Missaukee County EMS for many years. He loved being active in the community -serving on the Missaukee Conservation District, as well as President of the McBain Rural Agricultural School Foundation. He was an avid high school basketball fan. David loved the outdoors, you could find him either in the woods riding his ranger, splitting wood, sitting in his hunting blind, fishing, bird hunting with his dog, or out in his garden. He enjoyed canning vegetables every summer during the day, and organizing his collectables in his hobby room at night. What David loved most was his family and getting together to enjoy each-others company.
David is survived by his wife; Ingrid Herweyer of Vogel Center, children; Dora Herweyer of Oveido, FL, Rich (Ashley) Herweyer of McBain, and Ann (Rick) VanDyke of Manton, grandchildren; Jackson, Myles, Lucas, Brooklyn, and another on the way due June 2023, father; Rich Herweyer of McBain, and brother; Steve (Connie) Herweyer of McBain, sister in-law; Judy Schmidt of Manistee.
He is preceded in death by his mother; Til Herweyer, and firstborn son; Rich Herweyer.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Vogel Center Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Adam Barton and Rev. Steve Boven officiating. Visitation will be held on Sunday at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain from 4-7 PM and also one hour prior to the services on Monday. Burial will take place in the Vogel Center Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the McBain Rural Agricultural School's Rich and Til Herweyer Family Agricultural Scholarship. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers can be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
