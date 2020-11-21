David Paul Halladay
Memoriams

David Paul Halladay of LeRoy passed away suddenly on Friday, November 13, 2020 at his residence. He was 72.

He was born May 29, 1948 in Reed City to Robert and Iva (Ash) Halladay. On November 29, 1969 he was married to Bonnie Jean Leusby who survives him. David served his country honorably from 1966-69 and participated in the Viet Nam War. He loved his family above all else but especially enjoyed playing cards, golfing, and hunting and fishing in the outdoors with his friends and made many trips to Colorado together.

He is survived by his wife Bonnie; children: Shannon (Frank Hill) Halladay, David Halladay Jr., and Brian (Deana) Halladay; grandsons Rylan and Kyler; his sisters Marsha (George) Stephaniak and Diane Neibarger; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers Robert and Phillip.

