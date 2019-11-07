LAKE CITY — David Raymond Heroux Jr., age 53, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019 at his home.

Dave was born November 29, 1965 in Royal Oak, Michigan, to David and Patricia (Szlach) Heroux Sr. He married Debra Gallivan on August 23, 1994.

Dave was employed as a project manager with Akwel Automotive in Cadillac. He enjoyed snowmobiling and all outdoor activities, country music and going mud bogging and to concerts with his daughter Haley. He loved working on cars and racing his ‘64 Belvedere 440 Big Block race car. He took first place at the Miland Speedway.

Dave is survived by his wife, Debra; and daughter, Haley Rae Heroux; and granddaughter,

Blakeleigh Rae Heroux. He is also survived by stepchildren, Ryan Adamkiewicz, Courtney Adamkiewicz, Jaime (Matthew) Payette and James (Chalice) Sieloff, brothers: Michael (Ricki) Heroux and Christopher Heroux, Uncle Rick (Marcia) Heroux and Aunt Susie, along with several

nieces and nephews.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents.

A time of visitation will begin at 1 p.m., with a Memorial Service beginning at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.

