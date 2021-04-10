David Reid Peterson, of Cadillac, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Curry House Assisted Living. He was 71.
David was born on December 1, 1949 to William and Eleanor (Harper) Peterson in Kansas City, Missouri. His family relocated to Cadillac shortly after. He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1967. David graduated from the University of Michigan Residential College with a B.A. degree in 1971. He spent his junior year, from 1969-1970, studying in Freiburg, Germany. He graduated from University of Michigan Law School in 1975. After graduation, he traveled through Europe for 5 months, then took a position with the Marquette Michigan County Prosecutor's Office. He served as chief assistant prosecutor for 7 years in charge of the criminal division and handling primarily felony prosecutions. In late 1982, he moved to Traverse City, Michigan and after a short time, he became a partner in the firm eventually known as Blakeslee, Chambers, Peterson, Christopherson, and Dalrymple (8 attorneys). In 1992, he moved back to his hometown of Cadillac, Michigan. He continued as a partner in the Blakeslee Chambers firm until 1997, when he ventured out on his own. His practice was more transactional in nature with emphasis on estate planning, probate, real estate, and business matters. He served on many boards and committees and supported numerous charitable organizations. He held many leadership positions in the Upper Michigan Legal Institute. Besides his love for the law, David was passionate about sports. He was a U of M football season ticket holder for many years. He loved the Red Wings and more than anything, he loved cheering for his sons in all of the sports they participated in. David was partial to Caribbean Cruises and snorkeling, but he also loved to travel the world.
David is survived by his loving wife of almost 42 years, Judy Peterson; two sons, William (Tiffani) Peterson of Rochester, Michigan and Thomas (Juliana) Peterson of La Pine, Oregon; granddaughter, Liliana Rose Peterson; sister, Susan (Philip) Rodgers; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Eleanor Peterson.
David was fiercely loved and will be missed beyond measure.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Missaukee Humane Society or the William R. Peterson- Cadillac Foundation.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
